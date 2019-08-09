President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, where he would be celebrating Eid-el- Kabir on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

According to Punch the presidential jet conveying the President landed at Malam Umar Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina a few minutes after five o’clock.

The President was welcomed at the airport by the state Governor, Aminu Masari, his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Zango, the Deputy speaker, Shehu Usman Tafoki, the state government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, some members of the state House of Assembly as well as some security chiefs in the state.

President therefore left the airport for Daura in a helicopter.