Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant (Media and Public Relations) to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said in a statement that this is in the spirit of fairness.

“It is in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.”

Gwandu added that the President also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, take charge of the Commission.

“Umar is to oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard,” he said.