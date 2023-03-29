Buhari approves appointment of 6 new Permanent Secretaries
The FG said the date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mohammed Ahmed Director Communications, office of the HOCSF.
The appointees and their states of origin are: Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).
According Yemi-Esan, the date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.
