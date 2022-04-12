Buhari approves 3 new polytechnics

Goong said the new institutions would be located in Kano, Abia and Delta states.

“In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), has approved the establishment of three new federal polytechnics in the country.

“The polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia, Orogun in Delta and Kabo in Kano State.”

According to the director, the new institutions are to commence academic activities in October, 2022.