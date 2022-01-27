RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Tahir as MD of NEMSA

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Aliyu Tahir, as the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA)

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

He is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation.

A statement signed in Abuja on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr Nebeolisa Anaka, said the appointment took effect from Dec. 31.

Anaka said the appointment approved by the President was for the period of four years, which might be renewed for one further term of another four years, based on performance and in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tahir who was before now, the General Manager, Technical Standard and Inspectorate Services (TS&IS) in NEMSA, replaces the former MD, Mr Peter Ewesor, whose second and final tenure expired on Oct, 3.

NAN reports that Tahir had over 29 years of experience in the power sector.

He joined the Ministry of Power in 1993 and rose to the position of a Deputy Director Electrical Inspectorate Services Department from where he was transferred to NEMSA as the General Manager of TS/IS.

A graduate of Electrical Engineering from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, he served as the secretary, Presidential Task Force on power in 2011 while in ministry of power.

He is a fellow if the Nigeria Institute of Power Engineers, a member if the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

He is also a registered member, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

News Agency Of Nigeria

