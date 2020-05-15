The President made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: ”I am happy to hear of your heart-touching experiences, successful treatment and discharge from hospital after 10 days, a part of which was spent in intensive care.

”Given the times we are in, we were all worried about you during that period. I am very pleased that you came out healthy.”

The President also applauded the dedicated and hardworking hospital staff of the Federal Medical Centre Katsina and other frontline medical and health workers, serving various patients in several hospitals across the country.

”The country is fortunate to have such a dedicated medical workforce,” the President said.

President Buhari maintained that his administration would continue to take all necessary measures within means to boost their morale.