President Muhammadu Buhari is set to swear in ministers who would serve in his cabinet.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, secretary to the government if the federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed that the new ministers would be sworn in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

President Buhari is expected to assign portfolios to the ministers in the coming days.

The Senate had confirmed 43 ministerial nominees by the President in July 2019.