Buhari will always be my friend - Tinubu

This comes after some days of tension between Tinubu and the presidency following the latter's outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he alleged that the lingering fuel scarcity and chaotic distribution of the new Naira notes were meant to sabotage the upcoming general elections.

However, speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Tinubu dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President.

Tinuub's words: “I have supported Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

The APC Presidential flag-bearer then urged the people to reject opposition candidates because they are proposing to Nigerians unrealistic vision.

Tinubu's words: “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember, where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. Buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.