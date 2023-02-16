ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Nurudeen Shotayo

The reason for the nationwide broadcast was not stated.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the President's Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a press release issued late night Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Adesina said Buhari will speak to Nigerians and enjoined all media outlets including television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The terse statement partly read:Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

While the reason for the broadcast, or the issue the president wants to address wasn't disclosed, it may not be unconnected to the ongoing crisis about naira redesign and implementation of cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that there were pockets of unrest in some parts of the country on Wednesday as Nigerians demonstrated their anger on the streets over the continued inability to access cash from banks.

This followed the directive by the apex bank that commercial banks across the country should cease from accepting the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes from depositors as their legal tender status had expired since February 10, 2023.

This is despite a subsisting order of Supreme Court prohibiting the Federal Government from ending the validity of the old naira notes on the deadline set by the apex bank.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

New Lagos CP warns officers against accidental discharge

New Lagos CP warns officers against accidental discharge

Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians not to reject old naira notes

Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians not to reject old naira notes

We're capable of tackling vote buying, other electoral fraud – EFCC boss

We're capable of tackling vote buying, other electoral fraud – EFCC boss

Adeleke inaugurates free healthcare for 18,000 indigents

Adeleke inaugurates free healthcare for 18,000 indigents

Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as naira crisis festers

Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock as naira crisis festers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Bank customers decry scarcity of redesigned naira notes, CBN reacts

We’ll continue collecting old naira notes for transactions – Ibadan traders