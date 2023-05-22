The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Ima Elijah

Many influential personalities are anticipated to grace the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the contributions of Aliko Dangote to the Nigerian economy [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the contributions of Aliko Dangote to the Nigerian economy [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Recommended articles

This groundbreaking event marks the realisation of a visionary project led by renowned African business mogul Aliko Dangote, as the world's largest single train facility springs to life in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

A grand convergence of influential personalities is anticipated, with the participation of all 36 Nigerian state governors, governors-elect, ministers, senators, and prominent figures from the nation's industrial landscape.

The event will also draw the presence of global oil traders, top international bankers, and representatives from multilateral agencies, signifying the widespread significance of this milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, will be in attendance, further adding to the distinguished gathering.

According to the Facts Sheet on Dangote Petroleum Refinery, this new establishment will not only meet the entire domestic demand for refined products in Nigeria, including 53 million liters per day of gasoline, 34 million liters per day of diesel, 10 million liters per day of kerosene, and two million liters per day of aviation jet fuel but will also have a surplus of each product for exportation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89