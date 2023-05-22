Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery
Many influential personalities are anticipated to grace the event.
This groundbreaking event marks the realisation of a visionary project led by renowned African business mogul Aliko Dangote, as the world's largest single train facility springs to life in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.
A grand convergence of influential personalities is anticipated, with the participation of all 36 Nigerian state governors, governors-elect, ministers, senators, and prominent figures from the nation's industrial landscape.
The event will also draw the presence of global oil traders, top international bankers, and representatives from multilateral agencies, signifying the widespread significance of this milestone.
It is expected that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, will be in attendance, further adding to the distinguished gathering.
According to the Facts Sheet on Dangote Petroleum Refinery, this new establishment will not only meet the entire domestic demand for refined products in Nigeria, including 53 million liters per day of gasoline, 34 million liters per day of diesel, 10 million liters per day of kerosene, and two million liters per day of aviation jet fuel but will also have a surplus of each product for exportation.
