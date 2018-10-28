Pulse.ng logo
BudgIT ranks Kwara high in salary payment

BudgIT, a civic organization that applies technology to foster accountability in government, has ranked Kwara as one of the salary compliant states.

Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed receives some commendation from BudgIT (Premium Times)

Kwara state has  been ranked high in a survey carried out by BudgIT, for timely payment of salaries and pensions.

In its latest survey, BudgIT affirmed that Kwara state government has no unpaid salary arrears; in the face of the financial challenge bedeviling the country.

BudgIT’s 2018 Sub National Salary survey indicates that Kwara state is not owing Midwives in State hospitals, secretariat workers and pensioners.

However, a few local governments are owing teachers as much as four months in salary arrears. A spokesperson of the Kwara State government told Pulse that unpaid teachers salaries are the responsibility of local governments.

Nigeria runs a fiscal federation with revenue shared in pre-agreed percentages monthly among the three tiers of government.

