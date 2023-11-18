ADVERTISEMENT
BUA donates ₦1bn entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Aliyu, the new centre will remedy the objective of creating enterprises for students graduating.

Shettima inaugurated the centre on Saturday in Maiduguri as part of activities to mark the university’s 24th Combined Convocation Ceremony. [Twitter:@stanleynkwocha_]
Shettima inaugurated the centre on Saturday in Maiduguri as part of activities to mark the university’s 24th Combined Convocation Ceremony.

Shettima, an alumnus of the university, lauded BUA group for its support of education, particularly in areas of innovation and entrepreneurship, which he said, was in line with President Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, thanked BUA for the centre which he said would prioritise entrepreneurship training in the university and the prospect for the necessary paradigm shift in entrepreneurial learning.

“It is expected to foster a thriving innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages creativity, collaboration and experimentation.

“It will provide a platform for individuals and other stakeholders to launch and grow new ventures, creating a social and economic impact in the process.

“The future products of the Centre will be capable of creating enterprises for self-employment.

“On behalf of the university, I express our profound gratitude to say thank you to Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for his generosity and support,” Aliyu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, executed under the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, has facilities including artisan, handcraft, fabrication, robotics, drone laboratories and incubator spaces.

News Agency Of Nigeria

