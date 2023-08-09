ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

British firm commends DG, NILDS for winning WFD Innovation Award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakre said that Sulaiman has been recording successes since his appointment as DG of NILDS which made it possible for his reappointment for a second tenure.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director General (DG) of NILDS
Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director General (DG) of NILDS

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakre in a statement on TEXEM’s website said the award, presented to the Director General (DG) of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman was “giving honor to whom honor is due”. He said Sulaiman has been recording successes since his appointment as DG of NILDS which made it possible for his reappointment for a second tenure.

The award was presented to Sulaiman after the 2023 general elections through a letter signed by Mr Michael Nevin, WFD Regional Director for Africa which is part of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

The decision to select NILDS for the award was taken at the quarterly review meeting of WFD in London. It came out of the partnership between NILDS and WFD for the Inclusive Political Parties Programme, an initiative of Sulaiman to promote good governance.

This is in recognition of WFD Nigeria and NILDS use of an elections command centre on the elections day to bring attention to the issue of inclusivity by political parties.

“Political parties have an important role to support broad based democracy in Nigeria, yet studies show that potatoes have yet to fully reflect the potential of women, young people, people with disabilities and other communities,” Nevin stated in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the use of press conference, streaming, and online interviews with experts cleverly capitalized on the attention given to the election to highlight the issue.

Nevin asserted that the innovation of Sulaiman with respect to the Inclusive Political Parties Programme, set the scene for WFD and NILDS research work to be used as the basis for further post election engagement.

The regional director commended the partnership between NILDS and WFD Nigeria adding that he looked forward to the two organisations further supporting Nigeria’s democracy.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman The Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies is also a Professor of Political Science and International Relations.

He is a former Minister of National Planning, former Director, Institute for Legislative Studies, University of Abuja, former Director, Centre for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

NGO praises Mamora for sponsoring the National Tobacco Control bill

NGO praises Mamora for sponsoring the National Tobacco Control bill

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria