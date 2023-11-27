British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

Mr Yarub Al Bahrani, Managing Director, BAT West and Central Africa, made this known on Monday in Lagos, via a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karim, currently the Managing Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shoreline Energy International, has over two decades of distinguished career span.

Al Bahrani said in Karim’s capacity as BAT’s Advisory Board Chairman, he would provide strategic guidance and oversight to BAT Nigeria. This, he said, would be achieved by leveraging his extensive leadership experience and industry knowledge to support the company’s continued success in the dynamic and evolving market.

He noted that Karim as Managing Director, Shoreline Energy International, had successfully led the company in navigating complex challenges and driving sustainable growth.

“We are pleased to welcome such a distinguished expert to chair our advisory board as his proven track record of leadership makes him an excellent fit.

“We believe that under his guidance, BAT will continue to thrive, delivering value to our stakeholders and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance in realising BAT’s A Better Tomorrow™ purpose”.

“Kola Karim’s appointment aligns seamlessly with our strategic goals, and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our organisation”. He said.

Commenting on his appointment, Karim, expressed his delight and readiness to take on the role of Chairman on the BAT Advisory board. Karim stated that the company was renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and responsible business practices.

“Hence, I am eager to work collaboratively with the board and management to contribute to the continued success of BAT.

“BAT has been involved in the manufacturing business in Nigeria for over 100 years, contributing to the domestic production and diversification of the country’s economy beyond oil.

“In 2003, it commissioned its world class state of the art 185 million dollar factory in Ibadan, Oyo State and has been recognised as one of the top 10 consistent non-oil exporters, putting ‘Made in Nigeria’ goods on the West and Central Africa map.