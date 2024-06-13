ADVERTISEMENT
Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family.

President Bola Tinubu and Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met in France in June 2023. [Punch]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Thursday that the President rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family on the momentous occasion.

“The President extols the former Minister of Finance for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

“President Tinubu also commends the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

“The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

