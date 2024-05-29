Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

The NSCDC Commandant in Osun, Michael Adaralewa, in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that the suspect allegedly committed the offence in the Osunjela area in Osogbo.

Adaralewa said that the bricklayer, who resides at No. 13, Oja Oba Road, Osogbo, allegedly entered the house of the deceased and stole valuables including electronic appliances on May 22.

The commandant said that Ayobami, however, was arrested on May 23 at Osunjela Area by NSCDC personnel who were on patrol in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his confessional statement, Ayobami said that before the herbalist died, he gave him some traditional soap to improve his financial status.

“The suspect said that the herbalist asked him to return every month to collect a fresh soap.

“The suspect went to the herbalist’s house to collect the soap for the month of May and on getting there, he was told the herbalist had died, so he went home disappointed.

“He informed his interrogators that the following day, May 23, he went to the herbalist’s house to check where the deceased used to keep his key while alive.

“Ayobami said that after he found the key, he opened the door and carted away the Plasma Television, cooking utensils, Solar Panel, bulbs, two different cable decoders and the other household items.” Adaralewa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commandant said even though people in the neighbourhood saw the suspect with items on his head, nobody challenged him. He said that the offence committed by the suspect contravened Section 411 of the Criminal Act of Nigeria.