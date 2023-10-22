ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Breast cancer not demonic, seek medical help, pray – NMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says breast cancer, like every other cancer, is not demonic but a medical issue that should be treated physically.

Breast cancer not demonic, seek medical help, pray – NMA [medicalnewstoday]
Breast cancer not demonic, seek medical help, pray – NMA [medicalnewstoday]

The Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the association, Dr Felix Archibong, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar during the Go Pink Day celebration.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that the Calabar Go Pink Day celebration was to sensitise the people about the dangers of breast cancer and the need for early detection for patient’s survival.

The theme of the celebration for 2023 is: “Reset Breast Cancer, From Screening to Survivorship.”

Archibong, who also urged patients to pray, advised that they should equally visit the hospital and get the correct diagnosis, adding that it was unfortunate that most cancer cases were presented late.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an open campaign even to religious bodies, breast cancer is not demonic but a medical issue, so, don’t stop going to church or praying but seek care in a medical facility.

“A lot of people believe the breast is a private part and should not be exposed, this is why we are sensitising people on ways to carry out self-breast examination once a month, one week after menstrual flow.

“Also, medical breast examination should be done at least once a year, let it be like your birthday gift to yourself annually, so, you don’t forget because noticing cancer early makes it easier to treat.”

On his part, Yegwa Ukpo, the Executive Director of Asi Ukpo Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Calabar, said the centre was partnering with other organisations to sensitise people on the need to be screened.

Ukpo, who said that ignorance is dangerous, added that the centre has girls as young as 16 and 17 years diagnosed with breast cancer on its treatment list.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, another burden in Nigeria is the lack of enough cancer centres, while the few available ones are overwhelmed.

He said, “we also have the challenge of the cost of treatment, this is why we have the Asi Ukpo Cancer Assist Foundation geared toward assisting indigent patients.”

Gedah Etafia, the Secretary of the Pink Africa Foundation, said October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

She added that the foundation partnered with other organisations to embark on breast cancer screening, in addition to teaching women how to carry out breast examinations themselves.

She said that although awareness is still low, the foundation is working toward ensuring early detection and how to access care.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners