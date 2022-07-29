BREAKING: Thugs invade Catholic church, cart away PVC reg machines in lagos

The thugs carted away the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Continuous Voter Registration machines.

The incident happened less than 72 hours before the CVR’s closure by INEC.

Following the incident, the Parish Priest locked up the church while people scampered for safety.

According to news reports, an eyewitness who identified herself as Dr. Ambassador Princess Okojie Igbemudia said the thugs stormed the church and disrupted the exercise because those registering will vote for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

It was learnt that the police had been deployed to the area to ensure peace and order.

The immediate-past Senate Minority Leader and the Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that irrespective of ones political affiliation, it will be difficult to campaign against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

According to Senator Abaribe who recently dumped Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, said that the antecedents and swelling followership of the former Anambra State Governor had made his candidature the choice of many Nigerians.

He said that the emergence of Obi had re-awakened the interest of many Nigerians in the political process.

Senator Abaribe who spoke Thursday night at the inaugural Ikengaonline town-hall virtual meeting, said Obi’s phenomenon had brought huge revolution in the country’s electoral system.