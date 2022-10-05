BREAKING: Terrorists set free 23 remaining Kaduna train attack victims

How it happened: According to the military, the captives regained their freedom around 4pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Pulse reports that over 60 passengers were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists during the deadly March 28, 2022 attack on the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train.

The terrorists blew up a section of the train with explosive devices planted along the rail track, causing the train to derail, leading to death of eight passengers.

Previous releases: Meanwhile, other captured passengers had hitherto been released in several batches leaving only 23 victims in the terrorists' den.

The announcement of the release of the last batch was contained in a document signed by the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, on Wednesday.

Yusuf commended the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he said made it possible to secure the release of the victims.

Yusuf's statement read: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 4:00 pm today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff General Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.