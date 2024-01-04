BREAKING: FG extends free train rides till Sunday

The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the decision, made in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, was to ease the movement of Nigerians who had travelled during the festive period.

Okhiria urged passengers to continue to book their tickets online to avoid crowds at the various terminals.

The NRC boss urged passengers to ensure they got their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them to gain access and enter the trains.

Okhiria commended the Federal Government on the extension, adding that the gesture would bring relief to travellers on transportation costs.

Recall that the NRC had announced the commencement of the free train rides on Dec. 21, 2023, for all its passenger services, following the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The free service was initially to end on Thursday, before the extension till Sunday.

The Chairman, Committee on Implementation of FG End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme, Dr Dele Alake, had on Monday given an overview of the initiative in its first 10 days.

