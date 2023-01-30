ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Bayo Wahab

The suit was dismissed on three grounds.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, was thrown out by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday, January 30, 2023.

The suit was dismissed on three grounds.

One of the grounds according to ThePunch was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute-barred, and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

APC accuses PDP of planning campaign of calumny against it and Tinubu

APC accuses PDP of planning campaign of calumny against it and Tinubu

We are winning the war against oil theft, says Brigade Commander

We are winning the war against oil theft, says Brigade Commander

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect