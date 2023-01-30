BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack
The suit was dismissed on three grounds.
The suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, was thrown out by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday, January 30, 2023.
One of the grounds according to ThePunch was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute-barred, and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Details later…
