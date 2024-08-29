Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

NiMet's weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecasts thunderstorms on Friday over parts of Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Gombe and Bauchi States during the morning hours.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Adamawa, Jigawa and Kano States later in the day.

“Thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Plateau States within the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi and Benue States.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Abia, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States,” it said.

For Saturday, the agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano and Taraba States within the morning periods.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Adamawa, Kebbi, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Bauchi and Katsina States later in the day.

According to it, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger States.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states later in the day.

The agency anticipated rains over parts of Osun, Edo, Delta and Lagos States during the morning periods.

It forecasts continuous rains over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti States.

The coastal states of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States would also witness rains later in the day.

“For Sunday, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger State during the afternoon/evening periods.

“The South is expected to be predominantly cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet cautioned residents in major cities as a high likelihood of flood could occur due to heavy downpours.

According to it, the public should take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Public and airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.