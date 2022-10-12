RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Brace up for more flooding, NiMet tells Nigerians

Ima Elijah

Matazu argues that the flood was primarily caused by rainfall and not the released dams...

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)
Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

NiMet Director General, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, gave the warning in Abuja at a workshop on Hydro-meteorological Status and Outlook System (HydroSOS).

Death toll from flood in Nigeria: This is coming as the death toll from the flood that has hit various states in the country hits 500.

Why there would be more floods: While stating the part of the country which would be most affected, coupled with dams being left open by the neighbouring countries, Matazu noted that there will be more floods.

The DG warned, "from the information we’re getting from NIHSA we’re going to see more floods. The rain is now concentrating more on the North Central and the southern states. So that will be a combination of short-duration, high-intensity rain, with riverine flooding.

”So we’re going to see more of these floods in the North-Central states as we are seeing in Kogi and SouthEastern and Southwestern states.

“Remember, we issued the forecast in February and we followed up with the monthly updates that we’re going to have above-normal rainfall in most parts of the country. So in terms of the rainfall-induced floods, we’ve seen the peak but remember we told you that this rainwater gets collected into the reservoirs and dams, and whenever they are filled, it gets spilt. So, the Lagbo Dam was released on 13th of September. And also Kainji and Shiroro dams were released. So what we’re witnessing now is riverine flooding.

“And from the information getting from NIHSA we’re going to see more floods. And now the rain is concentrating on the North Central and the southern states. So we’re going to see more of these floods in the north-central states as we are seeing in Kogi and also southeastern and southwestern states as we are beginning to see in many parts of the South- West.

“In Africa, water-related hazards such as flood, drought etc has become a major cause of food insecurity, strains on livelihoods, health risks and conflicts in many parts of the continent.”

What you should know: Although Pulse noted that the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is majorly to blame for the terrible flooding experiences in Nigeria, Matazu argues that the flood was primarily caused by rainfall and not the released dams. He added that this has been heightened by people who build on flood plains and the rise in water levels in the River Niger and Benue.

Ima Elijah

