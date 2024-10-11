ADVERTISEMENT
Borno Police re-arrest convict after escape during flood incident

Kur, 28, also known as Henry, escaped from the custodial centre after part of the perimeter fence collapsed in September due to a major flood incident. The convict was serving a sentence for criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, stated that Kur was apprehended on October 10 after police at Gubio Divisional Headquarters received credible intelligence about his whereabouts. Daso said that the police acted swiftly and arrested him in Gubio town.

“The Police Command in Borno State, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Mohammed Lawal-Yusufu, confirmed that the convict has been profiled and would be handed back to the Nigeria Correctional Service for further action.

“The Police remain committed to ensuring public safety and justice.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and urge them to continue providing timely information,” ASP Daso stated.

He urged residents of Maiduguri to report any suspicious activities or information regarding fugitives to the nearest police station or through official channels provided by the police command.

