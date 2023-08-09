ADVERTISEMENT
Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, gave the commendation on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after a security meeting.

“There has been is a lot of patrols and crackdowns on activities of criminals and other anti social vices in the state.

“Security agencies have given their commitment to continue to secure the state,” Kadafur said.

He noted that the meeting discussed incidents of attacks on farmers and how to mobilise security for maximum results.

The deputy governor also said that palliatives have been put in place to cushion the hardship residents are experiencing.

He said that about 300,000 households made up of about 1.5 million people will benefit under the first phase of palliative measures.

Kadafur called for the support of residents for security agencies.

