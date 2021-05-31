Borno Government shuts down another IDP camp in Maiduguri

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closing of the camp, housing about 1,464 households was done by officials of the state government on Monday in Maiduguri.

The camp was the second to be closed by the government in three days in its bid to return all IDPs back to their communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Mustafa Gubio, the state's Commissioner for Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, said the closing of the camp was to allow for renovation work to take place at the NYSC orientation camp.

Also speaking, the state's Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr Bukar Talba, said government has established mega farms in Auno and Damasak allocated to the returnee IDPs ahead of 2021 cropping season.

Talba said personnel from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had been mobilised to provide security for the farmers at the farms.

Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, Director General, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the government plans to close all IDPs camp in the state by December 2021.

Kolo said government plans to close another camp housing about 1000 households in Monguno for resettlement in Marte next week.

"The exercise will continue till December," Kolo said.