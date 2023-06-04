The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur confirmed the news in a text message sent to NAN.

Alhaji Usman Jidda-Shuwa. [Twitter:@BMB1Official]
Alhaji Usman Jidda-Shuwa. [Twitter:@BMB1Official]

Recommended articles

Shuwa, who was Governor Babagana Zulum’s SSG until May 28, 2023, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The Deceased was at the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri when he was suddenly rushed to the hospital for an unknown illness.

Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, who confirmed the news in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), said “We lost the SSG this evening.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others