Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office
Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur confirmed the news in a text message sent to NAN.
Shuwa, who was Governor Babagana Zulum’s SSG until May 28, 2023, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).
The Deceased was at the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri when he was suddenly rushed to the hospital for an unknown illness.
Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, who confirmed the news in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), said “We lost the SSG this evening.”
