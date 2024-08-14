ADVERTISEMENT
Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum also lauded Tinubu's efforts in the rehabilitation of all the roads which enable thousands of trucks to come into Maiduguri daily.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Zulum gave the assurances on Wednesday when he led the concessioners to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Headquarters in Lagos.

He assured NSC Executive members of the resolve of the Borno government to expedite works toward establishing an inland dry port in Maiduguri.

According to him, the establishment of the inland dry port in Maiduguri will bring opportunities to the Federal Government and the people of Borno.

The dry port when completed will bring about employment generation, which will take away thousands of young children off the street, this is very important.

“The establishment of IDP will enhance transborder trade and it will also enhance relationship with our border countries.

“The IDP will enhance the economy of the nation and also increase the nation’s GDP.

“We are trying to divert our attention from mono-economy, which is oil, by investing in other opportunities. I think Nigeria will be great soon,” Zulum said.

He commended the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the rehabilitation of rail lines across the country.

Zulum also lauded Tinubu’s efforts in the rehabilitation of all the roads which enable thousands of trucks to come into Maiduguri daily.

“The establishment of the road system will fast-track the process of the IDP in the absence of rail,” he said.

He added that an efficient and effective road transportation system was already in place.

Speaking earlier, the NSC Executive Secretary, Pius Akutah, noted that it was important for Borno to establish an IDP given its location bordering three West African countries – Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

He said that Nigeria had established international trade with African countries under the African Continental Free Trade Zone Agreement AfCFTA.

The NSC boss said that this had allowed the country to open its borders to the whole of Africa into one market.

Akutah said that the federal government had emphasised the need for critical infrastructure in places like Maiduguri, which had boundaries with three countries within the area.

Nothing that he had seen the consistency of Zulum, Akutah said that he believed in the capacity of the governor to deliver the IDP project in six months.

He said that Zulum had already developed critical infrastructure of the transit park, “which made the IDP project mind-blowing”.

“Now what needs to be done is for the two entities to look at the political will that the governor has brought to the table, to see how they can quickly agree among themselves.

“This is business and the initiative is not for the government to drive the day-to-day running of this inland dry port, it is a public-private dimension, and therefore, the private sector should drive it.

“So, the two entities should come together and fast-track the process of harmonising and agreeing among themselves.

“So, the governor can be able to achieve the speedy establishment of the IDP,” he said.

Akutah added that the President and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had compelled the council to ensure the quick establishment of IDPs across the country.

He said that the establishment of IDP in Maiduguri would discharge more than 10, 000 containers daily.

Akutah, who noted that the Borno dry port was at five per cent completion, added that the council would support the government in actualising the six-month completion of the project.

