Following the closure of Nigerian borders, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on Ghanaians to boycott products that are imported from Nigeria.

The Federal Government of Nigeria recently closed the borders to check activities of smuggling.

While making the call for the boycott, the regional secretary of the union, David Kwadwo Amoateng said the Federal Government of Nigeria is not being fair to the foreign traders.

He said boycotting Nigerian products would serve as pay back to Nigeria.

According to Ghana Web, Amoateng said, “Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us.

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?”

The union leader was also reported to have said that Dangote cement had taken over the market in Ghana while the local ones were suffering.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Foreign and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey recently met his Nigeria counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama to appeal to the Federal Government to allow open its borders for goods coming from Ghana.