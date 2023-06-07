The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

Ima Elijah

Bolt and Uber drivers demand 200 % increase in cab fare.

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]
A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]

Recommended articles

The union demanded a significant increase in prices of 200 percent, along with a 50 percent reduction in commission fees.

In a statement released by the union, it was revealed that the app-based companies had only raised prices by 25 to 30 percent, which fell far short of the union's demands. The strike, which began on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, also serves as a response to the substantial commission fees imposed by Uber and Bolt, two of Nigeria's largest ride-hailing companies.

Drivers expressed their concerns over the high commission rates, arguing that they did not align with industry benchmark rates and made it challenging for them to sustain their livelihoods. They had previously requested the companies to lower their commission fees to more reasonable levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent change in the industry coincides with the government's decision to discontinue subsidies on petrol, leading to higher fuel prices in Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. This further added to the financial strain faced by app-based drivers.

The union has urged all app-based workers across the country to stand united in their fight until their demands are met. In a statement, the union emphasised their expertise in the operation and technical aspects of ride-hailing companies.

They highlighted that app companies could break even with commission fees below five percent, despite the union's recommendation of a flat commission of 10 percent or a 50 percent reduction from the current rates. The union believes that such adjustments are necessary to cover maintenance costs, spare parts, overhead expenses, and the recent fuel price increase.

Expressing frustration with the app companies' lack of responsiveness, the union declared the shutdown of all services on ride-hailing applications, effective from Wednesday. They cited dictatorial practices, disregard for workers' welfare and security, and an unwillingness to engage in constructive dialogue as reasons for their collective action.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle