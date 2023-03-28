President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has made the decision to cancel his annual colloquium to celebrate his 71st birthday this year. Instead, he has opted for a special thanksgiving service and prayers.
Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect, has decided to forego his annual colloquium in celebration of his 71st birthday and instead opt for special prayers and a thanksgiving service, according to a statement released by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.
Traditionally, Tinubu, who is the former Lagos Governor, has marked his birthday celebrations with a colloquium.
However, this year he has chosen to focus on giving thanks and asking for blessings.
According to a statement released by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday, March27, 2023, special prayers will be held in Lagos and other parts of the country. The central mosques in each of the five divisions in the state will host the special prayers.
In addition to Tinubu and his wife, senator Oluremi Tinubu, those to receive prayers include President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, Vice-President-elect senator Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors, as well as members of the national and state houses of assembly.
Pulse Takeout: This decision by Tinubu shows a shift from the norm and highlights his desire for a more spiritual celebration. It is also a reminder of the importance of gratitude and the role of religion in the lives of Nigerians.
