Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition

Tinubu breaks tradition

Traditionally, Tinubu, who is the former Lagos Governor, has marked his birthday celebrations with a colloquium.

However, this year he has chosen to focus on giving thanks and asking for blessings.

According to a statement released by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday, March27, 2023, special prayers will be held in Lagos and other parts of the country. The central mosques in each of the five divisions in the state will host the special prayers.

In addition to Tinubu and his wife, senator Oluremi Tinubu, those to receive prayers include President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, Vice-President-elect senator Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors, as well as members of the national and state houses of assembly.