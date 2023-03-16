ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Thursday donated six surveillance vehicles to troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) fighting Boko Haram in Izge community in Gwoza Local Government area of the state.

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF
Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Recommended articles

He said that the vehicles include three for the military and three for volunteers, made up of the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes fighting alongside the military.

NAN reports that the governor also donated hundreds of wrappers and brocade to 4,000 residents of Izge.

In addition to the social support, the governor directed the renovation and equipping of Izge Primary Health Centre, and the fencing of Primary and Secondary Schools in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here basically to support our brothers and sisters in Izge to provide humanitarian support and to examine the capability of the institutions in this town, especially the school, the hospital and other public structures.

“We want to construct the road from here (Izge) to Gwoza through Bita and from here (Izge) to our own side of Gulak (in Adamawa State) insha’Allah”, the Governor said.

The governor also announced the state government’s plan to resettle displaced residents of Yamtake, Bita and Modube communities in different parts of Gwoza Local Government Area, following restoration of relative peace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

2023 Elections: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP guber candidate

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections