Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

He said that the vehicles include three for the military and three for volunteers, made up of the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes fighting alongside the military.

NAN reports that the governor also donated hundreds of wrappers and brocade to 4,000 residents of Izge.

In addition to the social support, the governor directed the renovation and equipping of Izge Primary Health Centre, and the fencing of Primary and Secondary Schools in the community.

“We are here basically to support our brothers and sisters in Izge to provide humanitarian support and to examine the capability of the institutions in this town, especially the school, the hospital and other public structures.

“We want to construct the road from here (Izge) to Gwoza through Bita and from here (Izge) to our own side of Gulak (in Adamawa State) insha’Allah”, the Governor said.