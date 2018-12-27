Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said some elements had been making concerted efforts to bring disaffection among troops and officers through false information and claims on the social media.

Buratai made this known on Wednesday at a Christmas luncheon for the troops at Delwa in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that there many elements in the country who did not wish it well, and vowed that the army would not allow it as it was doing its best for the soldiers.

He added that the army loved its soldiers and would never toy with their welfare.

The COAS told the troops that Federal Government and Nigerians appreciated their efforts in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and warned them to be wary of Boko Haram terrorists’ misinformation and propaganda.

He said that the propaganda was to demoralise the troops and break their cohesion and fighting spirit.

“You have decimated the Boko Haram terrorists, but they want to brainwash you through propaganda. You should not believe their lies and misinformation,” he said.

Buratai also told the troops that “having made significant progress and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country, what is remaining is to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists”.

He said that "this would be attained through offensive actions, long range patrols and ambushes.”