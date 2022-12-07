Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Recall: Ali Ngulde, the top Boko Haram leader in charge of Mandara Mountain, has been leading hundreds of fighters into battle against the ISWAP in Sambisa Forest from Mandara Mountain since the 3rd of December.

What reports say: Sources say that the attack started with a failed attempt by the terrorist group Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd (Boko Haram) to negotiate with its rival group, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). Boko Haram told ISWAP that they were ready to surrender themselves (mubayi’a) to IS/ISWAP leadership.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, who corroborated the massacre, “Unknown to the ISWAP group, Ngulde and his team had staged an ambush against them in which at least 12 of them were killed in Yuwe while others escaped with bullets wounds.

“In the aftermath of the encounters, Boko Haram members seized four Hilux trucks mounted with weapons belonging to their rivals and burnt another.

“Shortly after the victory, the Boko Haram fighters mobilised more fighters from Abu Ikilima’s camp at Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari to attack more ISWAP positions in Ukuba, Arra and Sabil Huda and Farisu, killing about 23 more fighters.

“A few hours later, a top ISWAP leader, Ba’ana Chingori, called for a declaration of war and led a column of fighters to carry out reprisal attacks on the Boko Haram in Farisu.

“The attack paid off as the ISWAP neutralised 15 Boko Haram terrorists, including a unit Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and seized seven motorcycles.

“The ISWAP group later retreated and took a position at the camp of Izzah.

“After that, they moved to Garin Abbah, located about 2 kilometres where they pinned down to wait for the Boko Haram.

“But instead of going to meet the ISWAP rivals to continue the fight, the Boko-Haram elements did a detour and headed to where ISWAP wives are located and killed 33 of them,” the source said.