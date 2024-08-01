ADVERTISEMENT
Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police confirm 9 dead, 20 injured in Borno IED attack [Guardian Nigeria]
The Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawan who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred in a marketplace at about 8pm on Wednesday.

Lawan said that response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured victims for treatment while the corpses were taken to the Primary Health Care Centre.

He said that the Police Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD) team was deployed to the scene to protect the area from further bombs. He added that normalcy was restored, and joint security teams are on cautious alerts.

Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

