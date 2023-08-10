Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon
Body of the suicide victim is awaits next stage of handling and processing.
The incident, which is suspected to be a case of suicide, has cast a pall of sadness over the region.
According to a press release by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the male adult is believed to have taken his own life on Tuesday, August 09, 2023.
Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, expressed, "The victim's body, diligently retrieved this morning, has been carefully packaged for the next stages of handling and processing by our adept Response Team."
The agency's response and efforts have led to the recovery of the victim's body, culminating in a poignant discovery on Thursday morning, August 10.
