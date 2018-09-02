Pulse.ng logo
Bodies of 17 dead soldiers recovered in Borno

Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists recovered in Borno

This is following reports that Boko Haram terrorists killed about 30 soldiers during an attack on a military base near the border with Niger Republic.

Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists recovered in Borno

Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.

The bodies on 17 dead soldiers have been recovered around Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno State.

This is following reports that Boko Haram terrorists killed about 30 soldiers during an attack on a military base near the border with Niger Republic recently.

According to a military source the sect members came in a truck and overwhelmed the soldiers.

They came in large numbers in trucks and carrying heavy weapons and engaged soldiers in a battle that lasted for an hour.

"We lost at least 30 men.

"They overwhelmed the troops who were forced to temporarily withdraw before reinforcements arrived," the source added.

Premium Times reports that the 17 bodies, comprising of one officer and 16 soldiers were recovered by a search and rescue team.

Hundreds reported missing in Yobe

In July 2018, Boko Haram members attacked a military base holding more than 700 soldiers in Yobe state, according to AFP. Hundreds were reportedly killed in the deadly attack.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Texas Chukwu insists that no soldier was killed in the latest attack.

ALSO READ: More than 60 killed in North-East Nigeria suicide blasts

Speaking to Premium Times, Chukwu said “No soldier was killed and nothing was recovered.

 “We do not know where you are getting this information from.”

Boko Haram’s onslaught has displaced many people in the North-East.

The Federal Government has also revealed that it has developed a $6.7b plan of action for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Northeast devastated by the sect’s activities.

