George said after the people of the state had exercised their civic and constitutional rights in the just concluded local government election on Saturday, October 5, 2024, it was time for the president to talk to Wike to let Fubara govern the state properly.

Fubara, who succeeded Wike has been locked in a fierce battle with him shortly after his inauguration in 2023 as both fight over leadership and control of the state.

In a statement on Monday, October 7, 2024, the PDP chieftain warned the president not to allow actions that could undermine democracy during his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

George said, “Now that the people of Rivers State have boldly asserted their civic and constitutional rights by coming out to vote in the local government election on Saturday, this is the time for the former governor of the state and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“This is also the time for President Bola Tinubu to advise Wike, who is one of his ministers, to allow the governor to work.”

Recall that the LG elections in Rivers took place without the participation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) cleared 22 out of the 23 chairmanship seats in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the President has called on political stakeholders in Rivers State to exercise caution.