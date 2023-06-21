ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu has never been my enemy — Bode George

Bayo Wahab

George said President Tinubu’s early days in power is not perfect but reasonably better than his time as Lagos State Governor.

Chief Bode George and President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
Chief Bode George and President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

The PDP chieftain, who in March 2022, vowed to relocate to Ghana if Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s president said even though the president is not his enemy, he would never be in the same political party with him.

George said this on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

He said, “He has never been my enemy, we will remain on different sides of the political divide because he belongs to the APC and I am an irredentist member of the PDP. I can never go to the APC”.

Assessing the president’s performance in the last three weeks, George said President Tinubu’s early days in power is not perfect but reasonably better than his time as Lagos State governor.

“It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. May be he was much younger at that time and no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja,” the PDP chieftain said.

He said if the president approach him to work together for the good of the country, he would take permission from his party before accepting the offer.

He, however, expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

He said, “Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounce him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria.”

