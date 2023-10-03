ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Director of the agency added that search and rescue operations was ongoing by the local divers and boat owners under the supervision of the agency.

boat-mishap (Credit: Vanguard)
boat-mishap (Credit: Vanguard)

Recommended articles

Salihu Garba, overseeing Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday. He said that the agency received a report of the boat mishap that occurred on Monday between 11 am and 12 pm.

According to him, a survivor of the mishap said that the boat has about 22 passengers on board. He said that search and rescue operations was ongoing by the local divers and boat owners under the supervision of the agency’s desk officer in Agwara.

He said no passenger has been recovered yet, adding that the mishap happened on Yauri market day. Garba added that only after the market would families be able to declare their missing relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that it takes about 24 hours for any drowned person to surface atop water. He attributed the cause of the incident to water hyacinth coupled with strong waves.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

NLC, TUC suspends strike for 30 days

NLC, TUC suspends strike for 30 days

Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA

Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA

Labour suspends strike for 30 days

Labour suspends strike for 30 days

We will appeal majority tribunal judgment – Gov Sule

We will appeal majority tribunal judgment – Gov Sule

NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification

NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary