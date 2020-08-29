Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, the 22-year-old musician, who was sentenced to death by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano has reportedly been denied access to lawyers as the 30-day deadline given him to appeal lapses on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said the convict had been given 30 days to appeal the Shariah Court judgement, adding that if the 22-year-old singer failed to do so, he would waste no time in signing his execution order.

However, according to The Punch, Human Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), said he had asked a lawyer to meet with Sharif-Aminu but the lawyer was denied access by prison authorities.

He said, “I sent a lawyer to take up the case and meet with him (Sharif-Aminu) but he was denied access.”

Sharif-Aminu was accused of committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in a song he composed and circulated via Whatsapp in March 2020.

The song led to a protest in Kano as irate youths burnt down his family house and also called on the Hisbah, the Shariah police in the state to arrest him.

After going into hiding, Sharif-Aminu was arrested and sentenced to death by hanging on Monday, August 10, 2020.