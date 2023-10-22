Blame politicians for political mistakes in Northern Nigeria – Activist

The book, titled “Kura Kuran Talakawan Arewa A Siyasar Najeriya,” (The Mistakes of Northern Commoners in Nigeria’s Polity), was launched in Dutse on Saturday.

The author, a renowned political activist, Malam Umar Danjani-Hadejia, also blamed the social and economic challenges bedevilling the region in the book for the failure of moral standards amongst the political class.

Prof. Dahiru Abdulkadir of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, and book reviewer, said that the book had captured some of the realities in the contemporary politics of Northern region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The don also said that the author was right in identifying poverty, high levels of illiteracy and greed among the factors which influenced the commoners’ decision regarding their choice for a righteous political leader at all levels.

Abdulkadir said that the idea of ignoring politics of Ideology and nationalism to politics and leadership as a business venture had equally propelled the loss of political value, moral decadence and system failure in the region.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Sule Lamido, faulted the political inconsistency and dishonesty among politicians as the main reason behind the grievances of the commoners, which made them lose confidence in the system.

Lamido said that the current literacy level in society and political awareness were higher than before, noting that the problems itching the commoners are whom to trust and who has sincere feelings for their plight.