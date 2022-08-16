Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE ) on Tuesday, August 16, converged on the headquarters of the TCN in Abuja.

What their issues are: The aggrieved workers complained about the alleged failure of the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019.

When Nigerians should expect blackout: They said this is a prelude to an indefinite strike action expected to start on August 17.

In a circular entitled “call to action”, Joe Ajaero, the general secretary of NUEE, instructed the workers to ensure total compliance, promising to paralyse operations of TCN across Nigeria over anti-masses activities.

The circular read in part, “You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview.

“This action takes effect from Tuesday, August 16 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday, August 17 2022. Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide.”

What you should know: On May 18, the union issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO.

In the circular titled “Unresolved issues on the year 2021 promotion exercise and others,” the union threatened to down tools at the expiration of the ultimatum if its grievances were not addressed.