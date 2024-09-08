Bishop shares free fuel to okada riders in Enugu to ease hardship

The laudable gesture, which was a response to the prevalent economic hardship in the country, represents a remarkable display of kindness and generosity on the part of the cleric and his ministry.

The fuel donation, which took many by surprise, took place at the Eha Amufu Motor Park.

The Bishop, in a statement on Sunday, September 8, 2024, said he conceived the idea to alleviate the financial burden on commercial motorcyclists and provide some succour to commuters in the community.

“I am thrilled to see the smiles on the faces of these hardworking bike riders.”

He added, “As a church, we are committed to serving the community and making a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The free fuel distribution attracted hundreds of motorbike riders who were delighted to receive the unexpected gift.

One of the beneficiaries, Chukwuma Okoro, thanked the Bishop for the gesture, saying the gift will go a long way in helping many families sustain themselves.

“Thank you, Bishop Eze, for this wonderful gesture. This will go a long way in helping us sustain our families,” Okoro said.

Members of the community also lauded the cleric's act of kindness with many of them taking to their various social media platforms to offer prayers and express gratitude for his generosity.