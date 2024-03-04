ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers refuse to entertain legal representation from Binance.

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao [Ben McShane/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images]
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao [Ben McShane/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The recommendation followed a motion by Rep. Isah Dogonyaro (APC- Jigawa State) at a public hearing on Monday in Abuja.

The hearing was on a petition by Empowerment Fund for Nigerian Youth Initiative and the Niger Delta Youth Council of Nigeria on several crimes allegedly committed by Binance.

Binance is an online financial company, operating in the cyber space of Nigeria for more than six years with not less than 20 million Nigerians on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving the motion, Dogonyaro said the committee earlier invited the CEO of Binance to appear and respond to questions on terrorism, tax invasion and money laundering against the company but failed to appear. He said that the committee gave another chance to enable the Binance executive appear on March 4, 2024 but have refused appear again.

According to him, the refusal to appear is an insult on this committee and on the Nigerian people. In his response, the Legal Council to Binance, Senator Ihenyen, said the company had responded in writing to all the allegations leveled against the company.

He said the company was also ready to provide more answers in writing if the need arises in the cause of the hearing. Ihenyen, however, explained that the company was concerned over the safety its officials in Nigeria following the recent arrest of two senior officials of the company.

The counsel explained that two top officials of the company who came to Nigeria were arrested by the office of the National Security Adviser.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Ginger Obinna (LP-Abia), said the committee had taken a position on its last sitting not to entertain legal representation from Binance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the leadership of Binance should be arrested and be brought to the committee to answer questions of the grave allegations leveled against the company in a petition brought to the committee.

"This committee has resolved to recommend to the house to invoke its constitutional powers by issuing a subpoena and a warrant for Binance executives to be arrested and brought to this committee to answer these questions on terrorism, money laundering and other financial crimes as stated in the petition including evasion of tax," he said.

The chairman thanked the petitioners for unearthing the grievous financial crimes and the exploitation of 20 million young Nigerians in the last six years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Borno Govt lists snake bites among causes of death for Boko Haram leaders

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Toke Alex-Ibru, The Guardian new Managing director [African Business]

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest