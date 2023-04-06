A bill aimed at curbing the exodus of Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners to foreign countries has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.
Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading
The bill is part of an effort to curb the increasing number of doctors leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad.
About the bill
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, proposes that Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners must work in the country for a minimum of five years before they are granted full licenses.
This measure is part of an effort to address the increasing number of doctors leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities.
The bill, titled "A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigeria-trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practise in Nigeria for a Minimum of Five (5) before being granted a full licence by the Council in order to make Quality health Services available to Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2130)," was read on the floor of the House in Abuja on Thursday, Apriol 06, 2023.
Why this bill matters
Rep. Johnson argued that it was fair for medical practitioners who had benefited from taxpayer subsidies to undergo mandatory service for a minimum number of years in Nigeria before taking their skills abroad.
How other lawmakers reacted to the bill
The majority of lawmakers supported the bill, although some called for flexibility and options in the proposed law.
However, Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta opposed the bill on the grounds that it amounted to enslavement to tie a doctor down for five years in Nigeria post-graduation before seeking employment overseas.
Despite this opposition, a majority voice vote passed the bill for a second reading.
The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, presided over the plenary of the House.
