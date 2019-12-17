Nigerian lawmakers have kicked against the bill for an Act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to provide a single term of six years for the president and state governors.

The bill which also sought a 6-year term for members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, according to Channels, failed to scale through a second reading in the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that majority of the lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, rejected the bill which was sponsored by Hon John Dyegh.