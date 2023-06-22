Bill Gates reveals what he discussed with President Tinubu

Gates alongside the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote met with the President on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Speaking at an event co-hosted by the Lagos Business School and Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), in partnership with Africa.com and Channels Television on Wednesday, June 6, 2023, Gates said he advised President Tinubu to prioritise the health sector.

He said, “I had a chance to meet with the newly elected President (Tinubu) and to encourage him that as resources are being allocated, he needs to keep the challenges of equity in mind. We really do need to drive access to the key building blocks, for example, in the Health sector where there is a limited budget. You cannot run a good primary healthcare system. You can’t get vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our foundation is excited to be here and ready to work with incredible local partners. We’ve done a lot on malaria eradication, polio eradication.”

Pulse Nigeria

The American philanthropist decried the current state of Nigeria’s health sector, saying the country spends less than $10 per head on healthcare.

He, therefore, advised the government to invest in equitable solutions and in the people, adding that Nigeria is blessed with talented people with a lot of potential.

Gates said, “The message that I shared with President Tinubu on Monday and what I will share with other leaders tomorrow (Thursday) is that they must invest in equitable solutions and invest in the people who are working on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is full of talented people with a lot of potential. But it can be very hard to fulfil that potential if you don’t have access to the most basic building blocks of life.

“It may not surprise you that Nigeria’s state and federal governments only spend the equivalent of $10 per person on health each year, compared to $31 in sub-Saharan Africa as a whole. Leaders need to make a much bigger financial commitment, focus most of all on improving primary health systems, making sure clinics are well-staffed and supplied, making sure children get the vaccines they need.”