Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

The former Lagos governor, took over from Muhammadu Buhari after he swore the presidential oath of office at an inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday evening, Biden said he looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the U.S.

He promised to work with Tinubu to make progress on economic growth, security, and respect for human rights.

"The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

"As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

"As Africa's largest democracy and economy, Nigeria's success is the world's success."