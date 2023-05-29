The sports category has moved to a new website.
Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

Samson Toromade

Biden notes that Nigeria's success is the world's success.

President Bola Tinubu took over on Monday, May 29, 2023 [TheCable]
The former Lagos governor, took over from Muhammadu Buhari after he swore the presidential oath of office at an inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday evening, Biden said he looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the U.S.

He promised to work with Tinubu to make progress on economic growth, security, and respect for human rights.

"The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

"As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

"As Africa's largest democracy and economy, Nigeria's success is the world's success."

Tinubu made a raft of promises in his inaugural speech on Monday, particularly noting that the removal of fuel subsidy is final.

