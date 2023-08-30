Bicycle dealers experience rapid increase in sales in Bauchi

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi metropolis showed that most of the workers, students and businessmen have resorted to cycling since the Federal Government ended fuel subsidy regime in the country.

NAN checks at the Central market Bauchi showed that the demand for new bicycles and repair of the old ones had increased by about 70% as the number of the cyclists keep surging.

Bicycle riding is becoming more popular among the residents in the area as it proved to be cost effective, ease transportation difficulties and improve health condition. The trend provided opportunities for the bicycles dealers and repairers to make more money from the trade.

Alhaji Mudi Jahun, a bicycle dealer, said that he was recording high sales due to increased patronage of bicycles in Bauchi and adjourning communities. He said the trade in bicycles recorded significant boom with hike in petrol prices and transport fare.

“We noticed business boom with increase in the price of petrol.

“I sold about two bicycles daily as against before when I hardly sold one bicycle within a week.

“Bicycles for adult are the most preferred unlike the ones for the children.

“We thank God, we are making good sales of bicycles and its spare parts,” he said.

Jahun said that a bicycle for adult now sold between ₦‎25,000 and ₦‎30,000 as against its former price of ₦‎20,000. Corroborating Jahun, Audu Gimba, a bicycle repairer, said that he was enjoying appreciable patronage in view of the increasing demand of his services.

He said that many people had brought their old bicycles for repair on daily basis.

“The number of bicycles has increased, even the old ones kept for years at home had been brought for repairs.

“Before the fuel subsidy removal, I spent the whole day without any customer coming for repairs.

“Now, many bicycle owners are coming, I’m overwhelmed with work,” he said.

Also, Mr Saminu Musa, a worker, said that he resorted to use of bicycle as he could not afford exorbitant fuel prices. He noted that most of the automobile owners had jacked off their cars and resorted to either bicycles or public transportation.

“I repaired my bicycle and that of my children, my car is already parked, I can’t afford to buy fuel”.

A trader, Ali Habib, said that he opted to trekking from his home to the market daily.

“The tricycle and motorcycle riders increased their charges due to fuel price hike.